General Motors (NYSE:GM) CAO Christopher Hatto Sells 3,500 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Hatto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,006,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,385,910. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 120,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of General Motors by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 549,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 133,497 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,492,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

