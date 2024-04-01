Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Sells 150 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 54.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.1 %

LRCX traded up $10.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $981.79. The company had a trading volume of 651,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $914.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $766.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $480.45 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

