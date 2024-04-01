Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.4% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $147.62. 5,416,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

