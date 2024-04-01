Oak Thistle LLC Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after purchasing an additional 748,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $32.43. 4,934,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,409. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.