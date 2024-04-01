Oak Thistle LLC Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after purchasing an additional 748,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.
Mosaic Price Performance
Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $32.43. 4,934,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,409. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.92.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.
Mosaic Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
