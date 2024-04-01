Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.5 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.26. 2,076,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

