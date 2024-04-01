Kaspa (KAS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.82 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.10 billion and $61.82 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,204,208,290 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,196,159,967.73662. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13739601 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $44,464,811.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

