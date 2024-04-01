AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Price Hits $902.36 on Top Exchanges

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for about $902.36 or 0.01294250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $640.60 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

