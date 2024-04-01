Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 349 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 4.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Shares of LOW traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

