4J Wealth Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $145,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UAUG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. 116,800 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

