Hofer & Associates. Inc Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,271,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,188,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,147,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.40. 832,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

