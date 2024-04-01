Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $190.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

