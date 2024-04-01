4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $173.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,709. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average of $160.97.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

