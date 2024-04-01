Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.75

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 5805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Toshiba Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 0.63.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

