Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.63. 769,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.93. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

