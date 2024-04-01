iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.56

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.56 and last traded at $83.26, with a volume of 2282561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.58.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,802,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

