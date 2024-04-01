Legacy Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,176 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.95. 5,729,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $383.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.