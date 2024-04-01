Berkshire Bank Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

