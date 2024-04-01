LUKSO (LYXe) Price Tops $4.36 on Major Exchanges

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $81.14 million and approximately $180,503.99 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $4.36 or 0.00006260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUKSO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUKSO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.