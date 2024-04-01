Traders Purchase Large Volume of Guess? Call Options (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,913 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 345% compared to the typical volume of 2,450 call options.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. 2,637,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 79.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 344,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 152,788 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth $321,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

