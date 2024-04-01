Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 7,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,446 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HOG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.57. 892,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

