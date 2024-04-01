Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 98.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.1 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.69. 1,421,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNL

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.