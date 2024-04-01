Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,755,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,097,380.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 283.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 268,910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.54. 1,814,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

