ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CLIR
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.