ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,254. The company has a market cap of $37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

