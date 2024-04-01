AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 393,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AZZ by 4,165.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 400,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 4,211.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 357,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 208.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the third quarter valued at $5,216,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial lowered shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.87. 97,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AZZ has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Articles

