Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 503,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,447. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

