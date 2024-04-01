Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of American International Group Call Options (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 20,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of 224% compared to the average volume of 6,242 call options.

American International Group Trading Down 0.7 %

AIG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.64. 2,272,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. American International Group has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $78.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

