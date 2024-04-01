David A. Friedman Sells 10,422 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $20.30. 2,939,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 30,709 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $138,794,000 after acquiring an additional 97,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,542 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 196,270 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 50,773 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

