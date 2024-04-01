General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $1,227,541.72 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerald Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,006,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,385,910. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

