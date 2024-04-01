Monte Financial Group LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.32. 19,726,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,949,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

