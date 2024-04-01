Monte Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.74. 19,238,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,433,457. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

