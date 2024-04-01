Insider Selling: Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Sells 32,403 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.2 %

LBTYK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

LBTYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

