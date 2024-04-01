Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,830,171.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,227,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.96. 860,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,802. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.