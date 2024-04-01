Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $98,690,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $32,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.10. 392,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,524. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.71. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

