Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 4,557 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $6,627,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Piper Sandler began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.70. The stock had a trading volume of 187,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.33 and a twelve month high of $395.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

