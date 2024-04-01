47,573 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $81,569,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. 1,351,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,026. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

