Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 30,284 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.31. 2,504,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,699. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,757. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

