Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,351 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AECOM Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 509,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
