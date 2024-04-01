Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,351 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 509,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.