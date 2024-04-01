Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,080.72.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

AZO traded up $15.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,166.91. 105,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,929.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,707.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

