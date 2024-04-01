Oak Thistle LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Halliburton makes up about 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.93. 5,012,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,232. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

