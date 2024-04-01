Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 41,887 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,887 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Devon Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 58,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 32,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 8,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,014,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,438. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

