Financial Management Network Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $444.64. 31,158,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,747,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

