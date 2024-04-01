Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $336.15. The company had a trading volume of 641,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,851. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.