Hofer & Associates. Inc Increases Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

PFXF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,917. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.