Helium (HNT) Trading Down 16% This Week

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $5.68 or 0.00008141 BTC on major exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $913.85 million and $28.92 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

