Oak Thistle LLC Buys 35,357 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,357 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.20. 12,172,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,814,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

