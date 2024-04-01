Insider Selling: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider Sells 8,270 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $34,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $105,737.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:PPTA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,950.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,027.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 355,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

