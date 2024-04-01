Oxen Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $6,323.49 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,732.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.47 or 0.00925050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00142209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00051772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00176938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00137340 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,334,484 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.