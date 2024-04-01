Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Chairman Buys 232 Shares

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,330.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 393,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,721.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDBC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 17.30%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 969.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 220,607 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

