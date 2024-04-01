Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %

Synopsys stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $576.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $564.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

