Hofer & Associates. Inc Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hofer & Associates. Inc lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.31. 1,442,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,983. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.